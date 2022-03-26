Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 10,536 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.50.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
