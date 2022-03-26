Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 10,536 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.