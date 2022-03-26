Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total transaction of $114,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $480.97 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.47 and its 200 day moving average is $512.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 310.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

