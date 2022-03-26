Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $339,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domo alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.