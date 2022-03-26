Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 15,323 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 64.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

