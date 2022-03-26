Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $207,900.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $680.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $697.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.83 and its 200 day moving average is $623.92.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.