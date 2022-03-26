Insider Selling: Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells 12,383 Shares of Stock

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Ziff sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($26,246.22).
Shares of LON TOWN opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.11) on Friday. Town Centre Securities PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.47 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.50 ($2.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. The stock has a market cap of £84.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.
Town Centre Securities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.
