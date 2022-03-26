Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

IART stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after buying an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

