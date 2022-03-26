Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will report sales of $282.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.10 million to $283.00 million. Interface posted sales of $253.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 125,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

