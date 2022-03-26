International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 137.32 ($1.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 219 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

