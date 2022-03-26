International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.38. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

