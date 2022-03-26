International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.30). International Seaways posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $11,315,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $874.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

