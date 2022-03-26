International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW opened at $17.64 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.