InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Down 90.2% in March

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. 52,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,683,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $4,354,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

