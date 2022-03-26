InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 69,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,899% from the average session volume of 3,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.