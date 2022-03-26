Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) PT Lowered to CHF 3,356

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Tuesday. Interroll has a twelve month low of $4,308.28 and a twelve month high of $4,308.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4,308.28.
Interroll Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interroll (IRRHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.