inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

