Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
