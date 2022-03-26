Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.