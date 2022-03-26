Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PIO opened at $36.55 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.