Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PIO opened at $36.55 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.