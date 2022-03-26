Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

