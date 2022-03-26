Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.92

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
