Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.92

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

