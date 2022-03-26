Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

