Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $35.67

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $36.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 4,274 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

