iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $154.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.