IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE IRS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.