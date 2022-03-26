IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IRS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $95,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

