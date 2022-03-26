iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

