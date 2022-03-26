iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $42.27 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

