iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EMIF opened at $22.58 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

