iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.36. 1,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.