Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 368,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,808. The company has a market capitalization of $952.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.