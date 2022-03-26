Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marlowe Partners LP raised its position in Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $14.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,247.93. 247,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,440. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,317.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,357.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

