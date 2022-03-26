Isthmus Partners LLC Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 2.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AZO stock traded up $13.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,027.29. 185,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,929.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,872.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,343.31 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

