Isthmus Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.