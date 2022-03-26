Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Manitowoc worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

MTW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 175,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 2.21. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.