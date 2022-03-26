Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 15,969 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

