Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.41 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

