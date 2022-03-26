iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $33.87. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 229 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $5,483,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,188 shares of company stock worth $28,938,991 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

