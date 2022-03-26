iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 557,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Specifically, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $232,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

