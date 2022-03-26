Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,367. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

