J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

JSAIY stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

