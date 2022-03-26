J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SBRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.02) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.78).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 259.80 ($3.42) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 233.60 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

