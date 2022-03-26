J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,741 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $103.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

