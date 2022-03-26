J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 99,884 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

