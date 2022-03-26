J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $51.93 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

