J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,657 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $127.68. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

