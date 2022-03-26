J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $857,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 475.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PREF opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

