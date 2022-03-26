J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $924,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 215,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 199.9% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
