J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

