J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,877 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

