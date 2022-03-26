J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $2.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,530,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

