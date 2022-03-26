Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of J opened at $137.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

